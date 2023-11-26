Annual Arts and Crafts Fair kicks off at Reid Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Artisans from all across southern Arizona took advantage of Small Business Saturday through Tucson’s Arts and Crafts Fair.

Every booth had something that set it apart.

“Nobody works with cholla hardly,” Holy Wood Productions Jim Pipe said. “I think I’m maybe two other people in Le Cholla in the state.”

Customers also had the opportunity to learn about the product from the experts.

“You get to talk to the people who actually make the stuff, so when you’re talking about small business Saturday this is a small business Saturday,” Quily Crafts Karin Merritt said. “I think it’s awesome.”

The Arts and Crafts Fair hosted more than 140 vendors with plenty of products to choose from.

“I have jewelry boxes, I have switchblade covers, I have pipes, I have barretts, earrings, necklaces, about 20 items,” Pipe said.

Each one with a little more character than the items you may find while shopping on Black Friday.

“You’re not getting something that some giant machine made 50 million of,” Merritt said. “A couple of the things I already sold out of I made two of them and they’re done!”

Vendors say while they’ve been traveling from market to market, this event in Tucson has been special.

“Even with this rain and the cold,” Merritt said, “I’ve already outsold that entire two-day show this morning.”

