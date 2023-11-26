DPS responding to multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The AZ Department of Public Safety is responding to a multi-vehicle collision on I-10 westbound near Kolb on Saturday evening, Nov. 25.

DPS says the severity of the injuries is unknown. The roadway is restricted.

ADOT says the crash is blocking the left lane.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.