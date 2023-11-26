Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

DPS responding to multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Kolb

ADOT says the crash is blocking the left lane.
ADOT says the crash is blocking the left lane.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:31 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The AZ Department of Public Safety is responding to a multi-vehicle collision on I-10 westbound near Kolb on Saturday evening, Nov. 25.

DPS says the severity of the injuries is unknown. The roadway is restricted.

ADOT says the crash is blocking the left lane.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area
Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of...
Former police officer Derek Chauvin stabbed at federal prison in Tucson
Man stabbed at gas station in Tucson
Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown
TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near South Nogales Highway, Drexel Road

Latest News

Producers Sid Krofft, left, and Marty Krofft arrive at the premiere of "Land of the Lost," at...
Marty Krofft, producer of colorful 1970s children’s TV shows, dies at 86
Annual Arts and Crafts Fair kicks off at Reid Park
Annual Arts and Crafts Fair kicks off at Reid Park
A helicopter carrying hostages released by Hamas lands at Schneider Children's Medical Center...
Israel and Hamas complete 2nd day of swaps after tense delay, as Gaza cease-fire holds
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Derek Chauvin’s family has received no updates after prison stabbing, attorney says