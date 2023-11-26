FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Coolest air of the season for many

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – As a Baltimore native, I’ll admit today felt like MY definition of fall. A cold front blew through after the early day rain & snow for some of the higher elevations. This only allowed the mercury to rise to 63 degrees, making it the coolest day the city has felt since April 4th, 235 days ago!

A cool day will make it a cold night & morning tomorrow, with many spots in the lower valleys in Cochise, Graham, & Greenlee counties receiving freezing lows. Therefore, a “freeze warning” has been issued for tonight through tomorrow morning, for the valleys of Graham and Greenlee counties.

Attention will now shift to late this week for the potential of a weather system(s) impacting the region for our next best shot of seeing some valley rain & higher elevation snow.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with clouds late early with a morning low of 41 & a high of 69.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 48 & a high of 71.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 50 & a high of 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with clouds late with a morning low of 47 & a high of 73.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers with a morning low of 45 & a high of 64. 30% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers with a morning low of 44 & a high of 65. 30% chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with showers with a morning low of 44 & a high of 64. 30% chance of rain.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.