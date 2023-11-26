Shoppers visit local stores for Small Business Saturday, local art guild highlighting work of 107 artists

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Black Friday was yesterday, Second-Hand Sunday is tomorrow, and Cyber Monday is two days–leaving Small Business Saturday for today.

Small businesses across the country are highlighting some of the work they do, including one art gallery here in Southern Arizona.

Every artist has their process to create a piece. Casonti McClure sees her painting through the eye of a performer.

“I was a dance teacher, so for me, paintings happen in motion. I pick three different colors to start with and start applying paint and see where it goes,” McClure said. “It’s a conversation with my painting tools, the paint, and the canvas.”

McClure joined the Southern Arizona Arts Guild five years ago after retiring as a dance teacher. Her pieces on display focus on abstract painting.

But, whether it’s painted on a canvas or gems in a necklace, every artist brings their own twist to the gallery.

Apart from the artists displaying their pieces, they also work together to manage the gallery and to understand each other’s work.

“It’s so empowering to have a space like this to be able to show our work. It makes each and every artist shine, and look professional,” McClure said.

The artists rotate their artwork on a regular basis, to show off new pieces they make. During the holidays, they even display small hand-crafted pieces under $25 to allow more folks to enjoy their art.

Some shoppers know the impact of shopping locally firsthand.

“I think it helps keep families going in the community, it keeps the community going,” Sanchez said. Her family owns Lupe’s Mexican restaurant, and says any support for local businesses is what keeps the economy thriving.

Sanchez says, “It builds character.”

Just because today is Small Business Saturday doesn’t mean the appreciation should stop there. Next time you see a local gallery or shop, just walk in. You never know when you might find a hidden gem.

