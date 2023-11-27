Advertise
13 Cares For Health
CBP releases statement on operations in Eagle Pass, Texas and Lukeville, Arizona

.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection will reduce vehicle processing at Lukeville to redirect personnel to help take migrants into custody.  

Authorities said they will suspend vehicle processing at Eagle Pass International Bridge 1 (in Texas) at 2 p.m. (Arizona time).

CBP released the following statement:

“The U.S. is continuing to see increased levels of migrant encounters at the Southwest Border, fueled by smugglers peddling disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals and encourage migration.  As we respond with additional resources and apply consequences for unlawful entry, the migration trends shift as well. We continue to adjust our operational plans to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes such as CBP One™.

“Beginning at 3 p.m. local time, CBP’s Office of Field Operations will temporarily suspend vehicle processing operations at Eagle Pass International Bridge 1 in Eagle Pass, Texas, and at 2 p.m. local time, reduce vehicle processing in Lukeville, Arizona, in order to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody. In response to this influx in encounters, we will continue to surge all available resources to expeditiously and safely process migrants. We will maximize consequences against those without a legal basis to remain in the United States. CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation.”

