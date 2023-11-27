Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Avery Davis, 6, was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials. (Source: WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Marcus Flowers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina last week, according to officials.

Family members identified the boy as Avery Davis.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident,” SCDNR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department said officers are in the initial stages of investigation. Officials have not clarified how the shooting happened, but they are calling it an accident.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

