FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Seasonable start to the workweek
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The final week of November is starting off with mostly cloudy skies and a few light virga showers across southern Arizona. Highs will top out near or slightly above normal through Wednesday before another cool-down arrives. We’ll hold a slight chance for rain Thursday with a better chance for Valley rain and mountain snow Friday and Saturday. Highs stay below normal for the first few days of December!
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Slight chance of rain.
FRIDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: 20% chance of rain early. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.
