FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Tracking multiple chances for rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Many spots in AZ saw their first snow of the season. That includes areas up north in Flagstaff all the way down to our neck of the woods in Summerhaven. Our next best shot for rain & higher elevation snow will be from a storm system(s) impacting the region later this week into next weekend. Some models show one system, while others show multiple impacting the state through that time. Overall, Friday looks to be the best day for SE AZ to receive precip, but the chances are present Thursday through next weekend.

Temps warm just a bit, to the low-to-mid 70s, by mid-week. Then, by Thursday, a pattern change will occur that won’t just come with the chance of rain but also cooler temps down to the low 60s through next weekend.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 49 & a high of 72.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 49 & a high of 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 49 & a high of 73.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies late with a morning low of 44 & a high of 65. 10% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers with a morning low of 45 & a high of 64. 30% chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 43 & a high of 62. 20% chance of rain.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 40 & a high of 64. 10% chance of rain.

