Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Tracking multiple chances for rain

FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Tracking multiple chances for rain
By Cory Kowitz
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:35 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Many spots in AZ saw their first snow of the season. That includes areas up north in Flagstaff all the way down to our neck of the woods in Summerhaven. Our next best shot for rain & higher elevation snow will be from a storm system(s) impacting the region later this week into next weekend. Some models show one system, while others show multiple impacting the state through that time. Overall, Friday looks to be the best day for SE AZ to receive precip, but the chances are present Thursday through next weekend.

Temps warm just a bit, to the low-to-mid 70s, by mid-week. Then, by Thursday, a pattern change will occur that won’t just come with the chance of rain but also cooler temps down to the low 60s through next weekend.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 49 & a high of 72.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 49 & a high of 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 49 & a high of 73.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies late with a morning low of 44 & a high of 65. 10% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers with a morning low of 45 & a high of 64. 30% chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 43 & a high of 62. 20% chance of rain.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 40 & a high of 64. 10% chance of rain.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of...
Former police officer Derek Chauvin stabbed at federal prison in Tucson
Man stabbed at gas station in Tucson
TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near South Nogales Highway, Drexel Road
Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, Interstate 10 is open in both directions...
Interstate 10 reopens near Benson after fatal crash

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Tracking multiple chances for rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Tracking multiple chances for rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Coolest air of the season for many
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Coolest air of the season for many
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Coolest air of the season for many
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Coolest air of the season for many
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Chance for rain to kick off the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Chance for rain to kick off the weekend