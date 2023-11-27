Giving Tuesday offers southern Arizonans opportunities to help several organizations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Giving Tuesday is a day that aims to encourage people to do good in our community.

According to the Giving Tuesday website , it’s a global generosity movement that uses generosity in all forms to support communities and causes worldwide.

This is your chance to donate, collaborate, and celebrate those who give.

Several southern Arizona organizations and nonprofits are participating in Giving Tuesday and are asking for your help to reach their goals. Should you feel called to donate, here are some links to find participating agencies.

For a list of nonprofits in Pima County, click HERE.

For a list of nonprofits in Pinal County, click HERE.

For a list of nonprofits in Cochise County, click HERE.

For a list of nonprofits in Santa Cruz County, click HERE.

For a list of nonprofits in Graham County, click HERE.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold