Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

GRAPHIC: Family dog shot trying to protect 12-year-old

A family dog was shot while trying to protect a 12-year-old. (Credit: KPNX via CNN Newsource)
By KPNX via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPNX) - Meet Falco, a 2-year-old Siberian husky and also, a family hero.

“He’s our protector and I feel like, that day, Falco was our hero,” owner Hailey Hernandez said.

Hernandez says Falco protected her 12-year-old son while he was playing in their backyard.

“A shot went off and it ended up hitting my dog in the face,” she said.

A neighbor’s surveillance video captured sounds of the shooting that left Falco with a gunshot wound in the nose.

“I thought my dog was gone,” Hernandez said.

They rushed Falco to the vet, and he miraculously survived.

“Falco had a bullet go through his nose pallet and lodged into his tongue, which there are fragments of the bullet and bones still stuck in his tongue and upper jaw,” she said.

Shortly after the shooting, Phoenix police arrested Matthew Patrick Wazny, who matched the suspect’s description, according to court documents. He lives a couple of houses down from the Hernandez family.

Police say Wazny was in his backyard, noticeably intoxicated, and unwilling to cooperate.

Officers found a gun on him that records say matched the caliber used in Falco’s shooting.

Wazny is facing multiple charges including animal cruelty and endangerment.

“It’s cruel. It’s evil. There has to be something wrong with you to come over here and shoot a dog in front of a family,” Hernandez said.

The family is still shaken up.

“It could have been my son and not my dog,” Hernandez said.

They are thankful that it was not much worse.

“This is a miracle,” Hernandez said.

Falco is unable to bark or make any noises but is recovering.

Copyright 2023 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of...
Former police officer Derek Chauvin stabbed at federal prison in Tucson
Man stabbed at gas station in Tucson
TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near South Nogales Highway, Drexel Road
Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, Interstate 10 is open in both directions...
Interstate 10 reopens near Benson after fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - Two feral hogs are caught in a trap on a farm in rural Washington County, Mo., Jan. 27,...
Population of hard-to-eradicate ‘super pigs’ is threatening to invade the US
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter begin
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel-Hamas truce to be extended for 2 more days, Qatari foreign ministry spokesman says
500 pounds of dog food was stolen from a shelter in Pennsylvania.
500 pounds of dog food stolen from shelter
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie will be available to rent Dec. 13, including more songs