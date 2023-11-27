New 24/7 emergency veterinarian opens up on the northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There are now more options for getting your pet immediate care if needed.

The Emergency Veterinarian Group has opened its third location in Arizona and the first in southern Arizona and they say they’re revolutionizing the way your pet gets care.

“Our team is from Tucson and Oro Valley and we’re here to help our people and their pets when they need it the most,” Medical Director for the Veterinary Emergency Group in Oro Valley, Chelsie Narito, said.

There is an open floor concept, which means as soon as you come in, there is already a vet checking out your animal.

If your pet needs to have surgery or stay for a day or two, there are pullout mattresses so you can stay on location the whole time to make them feel comfortable.

You will also stay with them or at least be able to see them during any tests or procedures. All of this is a way to help pets get through what could be the scariest moments of their lives.

”It helps with a lot of the anxiety both with the pet and the pet parents,” Narito said. “I know for myself I always feel more comfortable when my children are around so we like to keep them [pets and owners] together. We want the bond to stay together.”

The hospital is open 24 hours and 365 days a year including holidays.

