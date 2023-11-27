Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

New 24/7 emergency veterinarian opens up on the northwest side

By Jack Cooper
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:54 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There are now more options for getting your pet immediate care if needed.

The Emergency Veterinarian Group has opened its third location in Arizona and the first in southern Arizona and they say they’re revolutionizing the way your pet gets care.

“Our team is from Tucson and Oro Valley and we’re here to help our people and their pets when they need it the most,” Medical Director for the Veterinary Emergency Group in Oro Valley, Chelsie Narito, said.

There is an open floor concept, which means as soon as you come in, there is already a vet checking out your animal.

If your pet needs to have surgery or stay for a day or two, there are pullout mattresses so you can stay on location the whole time to make them feel comfortable.

You will also stay with them or at least be able to see them during any tests or procedures. All of this is a way to help pets get through what could be the scariest moments of their lives.

”It helps with a lot of the anxiety both with the pet and the pet parents,” Narito said. “I know for myself I always feel more comfortable when my children are around so we like to keep them [pets and owners] together. We want the bond to stay together.”

The hospital is open 24 hours and 365 days a year including holidays.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of...
Former police officer Derek Chauvin stabbed at federal prison in Tucson
Man stabbed at gas station in Tucson
TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near South Nogales Highway, Drexel Road
Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, Interstate 10 is open in both directions...
Interstate 10 reopens near Benson after fatal crash

Latest News

Marana Police Department responds to rollover crash
Marana Police Department responds to rollover crash
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
New 24/7 emergency veterinarian opens up on the northwest side
New 24/7 emergency veterinarian opens up on the northwest side
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Tucson
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Tucson