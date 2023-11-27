Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Tucson
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:25 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near First and Fort Lowell in Tucson late Sunday, Nov. 26.
The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened around 6:30 p.m.
The man died at the scene and the vehicle drove away, according to TPD.
The TPD said the intersection will remain closed for a while.
Drivers should avoid the area.
