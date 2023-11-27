Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near First and Fort Lowell in Tucson late Sunday, Nov. 26.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened around 6:30 p.m.

The man died at the scene and the vehicle drove away, according to TPD.

The TPD said the intersection will remain closed for a while.

Drivers should avoid the area.

