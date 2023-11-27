Advertise
Sen. Kelly meets with Ukrainian pilots, flies in F-16 fighter jet at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Last week, Arizona Senator and former Navy pilot Mark Kelly visited Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, where he met with Ukrainian pilots training at the base and flew in an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet.

Kelly has advocated for the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine to counter Russian air superiority since the early days of the invasion.

The Department of Defense (DoD) announced in August that the U.S. would transfer F-16s to Ukraine once aircrews had been trained. In October, a small number of Ukrainians arrived at Morris, where the 162nd Wing of the Arizona National Guard serves as the Air Force’s training wing for international pilots. As a former Naval aviator, Kelly previously met with the 162nd Wing officers who assessed Ukrainian pilots in Arizona and has monitored their progress since. He has also visited Ukraine twice this year.

“In Ukraine’s fight for freedom, Arizona has played an important role by serving as a training base for Ukrainian pilots, and it was exciting to see the support we’re providing in action. The F-16 will bring important new capabilities to Ukraine’s air defense, and there is no better place to train Ukrainian pilots than Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson,” said Senator Kelly.

