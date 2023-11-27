State closing prison in Marana, inmates to be moved to other facilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona has announced it is ending its contract with the minimum security private state prison in Marana.

All inmates will be moved to other locations and the more than 50 employees will receive help to find positions at other state facilities.

The Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry announced Monday, Nov. 27, that it is ending the contract with Management & Training Corporation, effective Dec. 31.

The move could save the state $15 million over the next two years, ADCRR said in a release.

The facility’s capacity is 500 inmates, but over the last several years it has averaged 225 inmates.

MTC operates the Arizona State Prison—Marana, a minimum security prison with capacity for 500 male inmates. Over the last several years, however, the facility has averaged an inmate population of 225. Despite the reduced population, ADCRR is required by contract to pay for nearly 475 beds. By ending the contract, the State will save an estimated $5 million in FY24, and nearly $10 million in FY25.

“I applaud Director Thornell for his good stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a release. “Because of the Director’s leadership, we are cutting down on government waste and saving Arizona taxpayers $15 million over two years while improving public safety. I look forward to ADCRR’s continued work to build a correctional system that is efficient and effective, and keeps Arizonans safe.”

Director Ryan Thornell said other state prisons will be able to absorb the inmates.

“This is more than just good fiscal sense,” Thornell said. “It’s about using the totality of ADCRR’s state resources more effectively. The ADCRR is able to absorb the inmates from ASP--Marana, into other prisons here in Arizona. So not only are we demonstrating significant savings, we’re demonstrating, with actions, our ability to be more efficient with the resources already provided to us. The ADCRR is as committed to supporting and developing staff, ensuring inmates have access to quality programming that lends itself to rehabilitation and public safety, as much as we are committed to improved fiscal management.”

The ADCRR said the decision was solely based on a cost-benefit analysis and will not impact other prisons’ “budgets, programs, operations, or staffing.”

“Working in collaboration with the local Workforce Board, ADCRR will prioritize employment opportunities for ASP-Marana staff, at other prisons, including Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson, the closest to the town of Marana,” the ADCRR said in a release.

