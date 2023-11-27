Vigil held for man shot Thanksgiving night

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The family of Rudy Ochoa says their lives were changed in a matter of minutes, but the vigil held Sunday night hopes to remember his legacy forever.

With the aftermath of the accident remaining on the street, the friends and family of Rudy lit candles and released balloons in his honor.

“It’s what he would have wanted. He was a big bold guy, always adventurous, always let us know what was on his heart,” Richard Ochoa, the nephew of Rudy Ochoa, said.

Richard was one of the many who paid their respects and prayed for their lost loved ones.

“There’s a good amount of people out here right now but this is only half of the army that he has behind him,” Richard said. “He was very loved by many.”

His family says Rudy passed away Friday afternoon after a battle at the hospital. Because he was an organ donor, his family told 13 News he could donate to five other people.

“It’s a great thing because being able to donate these organs and have his heart still go and his legacy being able to help save many people is beyond measure,” Richard said.

While Rudy’s family and community continue to mourn, they’re looking at the silver lining.

“It makes your heart full knowing that you lost someone but there’s many people there to comfort you and support you during this time,” Richard said.

