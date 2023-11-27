Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Wildcats basketball team moves up one to Number 2

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball team continued to move up in the AP rankings.

The Wildcats moved up one spot to number 2 in the country.

The move follows a 101-56 win against UT Arlington and a 74-68 win over Michigan State.

Michigan State was ranked 21 in the country before the game against Arizona, but fell out of the Top 25 after the loss.

Purdue holds the top spot this week.

Arizona and Purdue play each other December 16th.

