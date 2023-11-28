Advertise
2023 Arizona holiday DUI task force set to begin

By Jack Cooper
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Several agencies across the state are getting ready to start their annual holiday DUI task force. The task force will focus on getting impaired drivers off the roads while promoting safe and sober driving.

In fact, November and December are the busiest months of the year for departments. In 2022, Tucson police arrested just over 1,000 impaired drivers, with 20% of those coming in November and December alone.

Also, in 2023, Tucson Police have already made more impaired arrests than all of last year and we still have to get through December.

You’ll remember TPD received over $200,000 last year to enhance DUI enforcement efforts in the city. So these numbers don’t necessarily mean more people are driving drunk, but they do show that the money was put to good use and patrols are doing their job.

While officers are always on the lookout for impaired drivers, during the holidays these task forces will focus even more on it. Instead of responding to other calls, these officers will concentrate on finding drivers who are under the influence in hopes of preventing crashes and deaths.

”Use those friends and family to make sure that we have somebody that can go out and get everybody safely home that evening,” Tucson Police Sergeant Daniel Martinez said.

Starting Dec. 1st there will be at least 20 to 30 more patrols on the streets, plus DUI checkpoints on busy nights.

Leaders say the goal isn’t to pull over and arrest as many people as possible but to make sure everyone is getting home safe after a night out.

”Don’t be afraid to ask for help, don’t be afraid to call for a ride,” Pima County Sheriff’s Department DUI Unit deputy Anthony Pool said. “At the end of the day a simple $25 to $30 Uber ride is going to cost a lot less than something very tragic happening.”

Leaders tell 13 News that departments will also be deploying what’s called saturation patrols each weekend through the beginning of next year to be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

