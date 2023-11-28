Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden is making his fifth trip to Colorado today, tomorrow his speech will tout investments in clean energy manufacturing while also going after one of his most vocal critics in the House of Representatives.

The President will visit Pueblo’s CS Wind factory, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world. The White House said in a statement the President’s trip is aimed at mobilizing investments in clean energy manufacturing and creating good-paying jobs.

“I signed the Inflation Reduction Act to grow the industries of the future right here at home, including electric vehicles and clean energy,” said Biden on Monday.

Pueblo is right in the heart of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which is represented by one of the President’s chief critics, Representative Lauren Boebert. A self-described MAGA Republican, she said families in her district are being crushed by inflation and so-called “Bidenomics.”

But the President pushed back on Monday. “Fortunately, we’ve been able to push back on Republican — MAGA Republicans so far, but they haven’t given up. They haven’t given up. They still want to undo this progress we’re making,” he said.

Biden will discuss how his policies have created good-paying jobs in communities across the country, including in Colorado’s third congressional district.

Last year, Boebert joined every House Republican in voting against the Inflation Reduction Act — which invests heavily in clean energy production.

According to the White House since the President took office, companies have announced more than $6 billion in clean energy and manufacturing investments in Colorado.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty...
Former police officer Derek Chauvin stabbed at federal prison in Tucson
Man stabbed at gas station in Tucson
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown
TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near South Nogales Highway, Drexel Road
21-year-old Jose Avelardo Garcia-Arredondo
Arrest made in fatal three-vehicle crash

Latest News

Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy
The president confirmed the girl, whose parents were killed in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by...
American girl spent 4th birthday as hostage of Hamas, Biden says
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter,...
Biden, Harris to attend service for Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
The release of hostages held by Hamas will not happen until Friday. (CNN, POOL, ISRAELI PRIME...
Israel says no hostages will be released before Friday