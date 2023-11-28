Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Challenges remain after Oregon ends residency rule for ‘Death with Dignity’ law

Patients and families are crossing state lines to access legalized medically-assisted death services, but there are still difficulties. Reporter: Anna Katayama
By InvestigateTV Staff, Breane Lyga and Anna Katayama
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — It’s called physician-assisted suicide, or physician-assisted death.

It’s controversial and legal now in these 10 states and Washington, D.C., but one state opened the door for anyone to travel there to seek assistance with dying.

Anna Katayama takes us to Oregon where some are searching for solutions to streamline the process.

Watch the full InvestigateTV+ including this story here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty...
Former police officer Derek Chauvin stabbed at federal prison in Tucson
Man stabbed at gas station in Tucson
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown
TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near South Nogales Highway, Drexel Road
21-year-old Jose Avelardo Garcia-Arredondo
Arrest made in fatal three-vehicle crash