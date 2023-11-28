City of Tucson considering raising fees for parking, garbage collection, development

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It may not seem like a good idea to talk about raising fees during the holiday season, but the city of Tucson is doing just that.

In its study session set for Tuesday, Nov. 28, the mayor and council will discuss raising several fees -- permitting process, development, parking and garbage collection.

These fee increases, according to the city, were put on hold during the pandemic and need to be raised to help the services pay for themselves without having to dip into the general fund.

“During the pandemic, we really tried to put a pause on all of them because of the uncertainty,” said Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega. “None of us know what the future was going to hold.”

Now they know.

Overall, parking fees downtown have not been raised since 2013. The city can’t pay its debt service on new garages. Income from parking downtown dropped to nearly nothing during the pandemic and has not bounced back.

The council will have until the end of the fiscal year to approve the new rates which increase from 10% to 15% in 2025 and an additional 10% or so in 2026.

“So that’s my recommendation for the council to consider,” Ortega said. “But they still have an opportunity to weigh in on them give us some feedback and change them between now and when they’re ultimately adopted.”

The garbage fees went up last year and they will be going up another $3 a month again this year.

But according to a study ordered by the city, it will still under-recover its expenses by nearly $22 million, money that must now come out of the general fund.

But it’s not just to pay for garbage collection. It also pays for landfill restoration, brush and bulky, and the plastics program.

“Brush and bulky is one of the most popular programs we’ve got,” said Ward 6 Council member Steve Kozachik. “The plastics program is out of control popular. So these are things ES (environmental services) is absorbing costs on and even with these increases, they aren’t making up their full losses.”

The city is also experiencing a post-pandemic development boom which is bringing in additional revenue for the Development Services Department. So much so its revenues are estimated to be $11 million and expenses are only $8 million.

Still, the city will consider raising the fees by 7% over the next two years.

Kozachik questions why.

“Builders are out there building homes for us so that’s a good thing,” he said. “But if revenues are outpacing costs right now, then why is now the time to be raising the fees?”

That’s a good question according to Ortega, one which Kozachik said he’s prepared to ask at the study session.

Ortega said the more resources the city has, the quicker it can serve the developers who are bent on building housing in Tucson, which the city desperately needs.

“Actually, there’s been quite a bit of subsidy from the general fund for those functions and that was fine during the pandemic and for the past 13 years that has been the case,” he said. “However, this is an opportunity to enhance the service.”

