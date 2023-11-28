Derek Chauvin’s attorney speaks out after stabbing, says communication severely lacking

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer who killed George Floyd in 2020, was stabbed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson on Friday, Nov. 24.

Today, Chauvin is said to be in stable condition, but many questions still remain.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, life-saving measures were taken by emergency medical services and Chauvin was transported to a local hospital.

Despite the severe injuries, Chauvin’s attorney Gregory Erickson said neither he nor any of Chauvin’s family were informed until hours later.

“Despite reaching out to the Tucson prison no less than seven times,” Erickson said, “no one has contacted us directly. And as of 48 hours after the stabbing, no one had contacted the family.”

According to Erickson, he and Chauvin’s family were only made aware of the attack when news outlets reported the stabbing.

“They’re just shocked and dismayed that one, this would be allowed to happen, and two, they’re absolutely disgusted at the lack of communication in the Tucson prison,” he said.

“Anyone [who] would be suggesting a systemic problem -- obviously it is,” Erickson said.

This is not the first time an incident occurred at this federal facility.

Last November, an inmate at the low-security camp pulled a gun in an attempt to shoot a visitor. Not knowing this before, Erickson said some of the next steps is to move Chauvin to a different facility once he recovers.

“It clearly does not appear that this facility is able to protect Mr. Chauvin,” he said.

13 News tried several times to contact the Bureau of Prisons for more information like Chauvin’s condition, the full extent of his injuries, and a specific timeline of events, including when the stabbing occurred to when Chauvin’s family and legal team were notified.

The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on the specific matter, but released a statement, saying, “the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) monitors and controls the transfer, temporary release, and community activities of certain individuals who present special needs for management.”

The statement goes on to say, “This includes ‘broad publicity’ and ‘special supervision’ cases … All criminal matters that occur in an institution or on institution grounds, or that involve FBOP will be documented and tracked. Each criminal matter will be formally considered for referral to an appropriate law enforcement agency.”

Chauvin is currently serving a 22 1/2-year sentence for the death of Floyd in May 2020 . Chauvin was recorded kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over 9 minutes, and he died due to asphyxiation. The death of Floyd sparked numerous protests across the country, condemning racism and police brutality.

The ex-police officer was transferred to Tucson’s Federal Correctional Institution last year in August , to simultaneously serve over 20 years in prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Last week, the Supreme Court rejected Chauvin’s appeal of his conviction and he is currently trying to appeal his conviction for civil-rights violations .

13 News is still working to get more information from the Bureau of Prisons on its procedures, and how they will handle this case.

