FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Partly sunny and slightly warmer Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - High temperatures will top out near or slightly above climate normals today and tomorrow before another cool-down arrives. The first round of valley rain and mountain snow moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a stronger wave (and better chance) arriving Friday. Highs dip below normal for the first few days of December!

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain late.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain early and late.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

