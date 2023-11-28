Loyal customers key to Cyber Monday success for local businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Millions of people took advantage of online deals for Cyber Monday and local merchants who are more used to walk-in customers are trying to adapt.

The owner of Rustic Candle Company on Fourth Avenue says she is seeing sales better this year than last.

Her store has survived ups and downs on Fourth Avenue over the last 21 years. One thing that local businesses that also thrive online seem to have in common are loyal customers who are familiar with their products.

“I bought a lot of fresh herbs,” Lynelle Konantz said as she showed what she bought at Santa Cruz Chili and Spice Company in Tumacacori. She and her cousin, Connie Ludwick, who was visiting from New Mexico, made the trip from Green Valley to shop there on Cyber Monday.

“I love to come here,” she said.

“Coming down here is sort of an experience,” chuckled Jeanie Neubauer, who owns Santa Cruz Chili and Spice Company.

Neubauer said that she has loyal customers who also value the experience of in-store shopping, with 40 percent of sales from the shop in Tumacacori. But they can order online, too.

“A lot of people have moved from Arizona and they want to get the flavors they’re used to from Santa Cruz so we often just talk to them and figure out a way to get them, particularly this time of year when everybody’s making tamales and all of their holiday cooking and their family recipes that they can’t do it without Santa Cruz!” she said.

“I’ve noticed a difference last year and this year specifically has been a lot more orders coming in,” said Monica Cota, owner of Rustic Candle Company on Fourth Avenue.

Cota embraced Cyber Monday with 20 percent off orders of the candles they make in-house. She also credits success with loyal customers who know the product.

“It is hard to compare with the big box stores,” Cota said. ”Fortunately for our store, we do have a very faithful following. We have community people who choose to spend their money on small businesses and shop small so we’re fortunate to take advantage of offering sales to those people who conscientiously want to shop in our store,.”

Her store has been around 21 years, and Santa Cruz Chili and Spice Company is celebrating its 80th anniversary, which shows how good products can survive changes in how people shop.

That helps with return customers like Konantz.

“People have gotten spoiled. ,” she said. “They like to sit home in their pajamas and shop but I like the touchy-feely experience of in-store shopping.”

Santa Cruz Chili and Spice Company will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The store is located at 1868 East Frontage Road in Tumacacori.

