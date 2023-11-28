Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Mysterious illness in dogs now reported in at least 14 states

The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume...
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume areas like boarding and doggie day care facilities and dog parks.(Monkey Business Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs has now been reported in more than a dozen states.

Researchers are struggling to understand what is happening.

Scientists in New Hampshire haven’t been able to identify any virus, bacteria, or fungus responsible.

Researchers in Colorado believe it starts with a virus that develops into secondary bacterial pneumonia.

So far, the illness has popped up in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough, spreading easily in high-volume areas like boarding and doggie day care facilities and dog parks.

So far, veterinarians haven’t found any medication or therapy for the illness.

Many dogs get over it in a couple of weeks, but it’s been fatal in some.

Due to a lack of a centralized reporting system for dogs, it’s not known exactly how many cases there are, how far the disease has spread, or what the fatality rate is.

