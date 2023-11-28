Pima County deputies arrest man after responding to structure fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man faces at least one charge after Pima County deputies responded to a structure fire.

PCSD deputies from the Green Valley District and fire crews responded to the fire November 23 in the 16400 Block of south Delgado Road.

That’s an area west of Country Club Road and south of Sahuarita Road.

PCSD says deputies quickly identified 38-year-old Joseph Martinez as a suspect.

Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Arson Unit responded to the scene to gather evidence and conduct interviews.

They say Martinez was lighting pieces of paper near an unoccupied structure.

That building was destroyed.

Mr. Martinez was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex for reckless burning.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.