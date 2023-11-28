Valley Metro bus slams into a Mesa home while trying to avoid multi-car crash

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Six people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident resulted in a city bus crashing into a Mesa home on Monday evening.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near Broadway Road and Stapley Drive. Police say the crash happened after a Dodge truck ran a stop sign and crashed into the left front of the bus at Broadway and Spencer street. The collision caused the bus to veer left, cross all eastbound lanes of traffic and ended with the bus crashing into several cars before coming to a rest after crashing into a home in the area. Aerials from Arizona’s Family’s news chopper showed the Valley Metro bus had crashed into a house and a pick-up truck that collided into a street pole and fire hydrant nearby.

Police said early Tuesday morning that a man and woman were in the truck when they ran off. Detectives are still working to identify and locate them as they could face charges for leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say the vehicles collided on the road which caused the bus to veer off and hit a home. (Mesa Police Department)

A total of nine people were injured in the crash. Three people that were on the bus, and two people in the house were taken to the hospital. Four other people were treated at the scene, including one person who was sitting in his car trying to leave the home when the wreck happened. He suffered a possible broken arm, police said.

