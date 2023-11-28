Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Valley Metro bus slams into a Mesa home while trying to avoid multi-car crash

By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:26 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Six people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident resulted in a city bus crashing into a Mesa home on Monday evening.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near Broadway Road and Stapley Drive. Police say the crash happened after a Dodge truck ran a stop sign and crashed into the left front of the bus at Broadway and Spencer street. The collision caused the bus to veer left, cross all eastbound lanes of traffic and ended with the bus crashing into several cars before coming to a rest after crashing into a home in the area. Aerials from Arizona’s Family’s news chopper showed the Valley Metro bus had crashed into a house and a pick-up truck that collided into a street pole and fire hydrant nearby.

Police said early Tuesday morning that a man and woman were in the truck when they ran off. Detectives are still working to identify and locate them as they could face charges for leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say the vehicles collided on the road which caused the bus to veer off and hit a home.
Police say the vehicles collided on the road which caused the bus to veer off and hit a home.(Mesa Police Department)

A total of nine people were injured in the crash. Three people that were on the bus, and two people in the house were taken to the hospital. Four other people were treated at the scene, including one person who was sitting in his car trying to leave the home when the wreck happened. He suffered a possible broken arm, police said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty...
Former police officer Derek Chauvin stabbed at federal prison in Tucson
Man stabbed at gas station in Tucson
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown
TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near South Nogales Highway, Drexel Road
21-year-old Jose Avelardo Garcia-Arredondo
Arrest made in fatal three-vehicle crash

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Alex Murdaugh, already convicted of murder, to appear for sentencing hearing on financial crime charges
2023 Southern Arizona holiday DUI task force starts Dec. 1st
2023 Arizona holiday DUI task force set to begin
Is three months a long enough sentence for being caught smuggling migrants into the U.S.?
Is three months a long enough sentence for being caught smuggling migrants into the U.S.?
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Truce in Gaza is extended as Israel faces pressure to spare civilians when it resumes offensive
Is three months a long enough sentence for being caught smuggling migrants into the U.S.?
Is three months a long enough sentence for being caught smuggling migrants into the U.S.?