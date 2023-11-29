Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

54th annual Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair

Historic Fourth Avenue
Historic Fourth Avenue(Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, Inc.)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association (FAMA) is excited to bring back the 54th Bi-Annual Tradition just in time for the Holidays. The Winter Street Fair will take place Friday, December 8th through Sunday, December 10th, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Fourth Avenue Street Fair is recognized locally,  nationally, and internationally with visitors and vendors from across the globe. There will be over 400 booths made up of local 4th Avenue merchants, artists, sponsors, and food and beer!

The Fair offers something for all ages. There will be live music daily on two stages, street performers, tarot card readers, henna tattoos, and face painting. The Euro trampoline is back, and Santa will appear at Haggerty Plaza (on Saturday and Sunday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair is a perfect stop for all your holiday shopping.

The Arizona Complete Health Wellness Area (West 7th Street) will provide on-site dental exams, mammograms, diabetes screenings, COVID-19 vaccines and other health-related services free of charge.

The event draws nearly 300,000 people during the three days, highlighting our local businesses, arts, culture, and community!

For more information about the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair, click here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty...
Former police officer Derek Chauvin stabbed at federal prison in Tucson
Man stabbed at gas station in Tucson
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown
21-year-old Jose Avelardo Garcia-Arredondo
Arrest made in fatal three-vehicle crash
TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near South Nogales Highway, Drexel Road

Latest News

13+ FastCast recordings
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances for rain by the weekend
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Last planned release of hostages in Gaza begins, as mediators aim to extend Israel-Hamas truce
Oro Valley man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor
Oro Valley man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor
Oro Valley man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor
Oro Valley man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor