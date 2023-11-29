54th annual Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association (FAMA) is excited to bring back the 54th Bi-Annual Tradition just in time for the Holidays. The Winter Street Fair will take place Friday, December 8th through Sunday, December 10th, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Fourth Avenue Street Fair is recognized locally, nationally, and internationally with visitors and vendors from across the globe. There will be over 400 booths made up of local 4th Avenue merchants, artists, sponsors, and food and beer!

The Fair offers something for all ages. There will be live music daily on two stages, street performers, tarot card readers, henna tattoos, and face painting. The Euro trampoline is back, and Santa will appear at Haggerty Plaza (on Saturday and Sunday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair is a perfect stop for all your holiday shopping.

The Arizona Complete Health Wellness Area (West 7th Street) will provide on-site dental exams, mammograms, diabetes screenings, COVID-19 vaccines and other health-related services free of charge.

The event draws nearly 300,000 people during the three days, highlighting our local businesses, arts, culture, and community!

For more information about the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair, click here.

