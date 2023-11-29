Border Patrol shifts resources to help process surge of asylum seekers

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The massive amount of people seeking asylum at our southern border has the Tucson Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol scaling back in some areas to address the crush.

Officers who normally work at ports of entry are being assigned to help with migrant apprehensions.

Checkpoints are going unmanned and vehicle processing at ports of entry is getting scaled back, all to process people claiming asylum along Arizona’s border with Mexico.

Residents of communities like Tubac and Rio Rico notice Border Patrol presence has changed, like the now unmanned checkpoint on Interstate 19 north from Nogales to Tucson, which concerns Annette Davis.

“It felt a little strange, like, what’s going on? Where are they?” said Davis, who lives in Rio Rico.

“We’re maximizing every single agent and staff that we have available right now, given the urgency of the situation,” explained U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Deputy Chief Justin De La Torre.

He explained that a variety of functions have been suspended for at least a week, from checkpoints to training, all to focus on migrant apprehensions, which are reaching thousands a day.

“It absolutely has an impact on our overall border security. Absolutely has an impact on border security and so the situation right now is urgent and we’re making urgent decisions to address them,” he said.

The Lukeville port of entry has reduced vehicle processing so that Field Operations officers can assist the Border Patrol.

De La Torre said that the Tucson Sector has been the focus of migrants for the past four to six months, but that can shift along the border. Even with an increased focus on processing, hundreds of releases continue before the migrants’ cases are decided.

More than 100,000 have been apprehended in less than two months, and the number the Tucson Sector can hold, which is about five thousand, is near or at capacity.

“The volume of people exceeds our ability to review those cases quickly and so that’s what’s resulting in us releasing people,” said De La Torre.

The Tucson Sector will also seek space in other sectors. While De La Torre said that he needs more agents, he also said that the entire system has to expand including more judges to process the claims.

“As we add additional resources it will be key that we’re able to work, whole of government, with all entities across the government to ensure that we reduce the likelihood that people are released prior to their hearing. As soon as we’re able to do that, add enough resources to do that, the quicker we’ll be able to reduce the overall flow of people,” he said.

That will help border patrol get back to the functions that Annette Davis is used to seeing.

“The processing point is, I understand that they have to do that, but it’s being pulled away from the safety of the community,” she said.

The additional resources on that scale will require Congress to approve funding.

Right now the checkpoints and training sessions in firearms, use of force, and K-9 are suspended for a week but that could be adjusted as needed.

