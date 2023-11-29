Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Colorado police officer killed Wednesday

LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle...
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash at 5:14 p.m.(WVVA)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORTEZ, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado police officer is dead following a shooting involving police on Wednesday.

“A Cortez police officer has been injured and is receiving care,” police wrote on social media.

The department provided an update on what led up to the shooting and the passing of the officer:

“At approximately 11:25 am, a Cortez Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on South Broadway. Shots were fired at the officer who was subsequently injured. The suspects fled in their vehicle and were quickly located in the 7500 block of Hwy 160-491. Additional shots were exchanged between the suspects and officers at the second location. One suspect died on the scene and a second was taken into custody. The injured Cortez Police Officer was transported to Southwest Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Flags in the area have been lowered to half-staff in support of the Cortez Police Department. If anyone has further information about this pending investigation, they are asked to contact the Cortez Police Department and the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 970-565-8441.”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis offered the following statement in wake of the officer’s passing:

“I am saddened to hear of the tragic passing of the Cortez Police Officer in the line of duty. My thoughts and prayers are with their family, as well as the Cortez Police Department and the community during this time. This officer dedicated their career to serving and protecting their community,”

Cortez is on the southwest side of Colorado. The officer’s name was not released to the public.

