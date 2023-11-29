Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Dysart Unified School District to get rid of school social workers

The district says it won't have enough money once COVID funding ends.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Dysart Unified School Board’s meeting was left in a fiery exchange after members voted to eliminate the role of social workers within their school district.

The decision was made on Thursday, Nov. 16, when discussing the district’s COVID-19 elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds (ESSER). Dysart has received more than $56 million in COVID relief funding since 2019. This year, nearly $2 million of the district’s ESSER funding is budgeted for its social workers. But as ESSER funds run dry, the district says it doesn’t have enough to fund these workers anymore.

The change starts next school year, but some Dysart parents aren’t too happy about the decision. “I had a child who had anxiety. So, it’s important to them to have those resources. I think also just on a small level it’s important for kids to know how to get along and how to solve problems,” said parent Tina Mollica.

Within the district, 15 out of 24 social worker positions are filled. “Social workers are uniquely qualified and skilled to address student, family, community and systems issues that present barriers to learning,” said Yemen Bernal, President of the School Social Work Association of Arizona.

The district discussed using other resources such as Title I or the Merit-based incentive payment system (MIPS), but the district says those just aren’t sustainable. As the district plans to move forward with their decision, parents are urging them to make changes. “I would ask the district to reevaluate that decision. That if they truly care about the students and families in this district, if they truly care about improving our academic scores, that they would evaluate a way to find funding for our school social workers,” Mollica said.

Social workers will remain on campus through the end of this school year. The new funding structure will take effect for the 2024-2025 school year.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty...
Former police officer Derek Chauvin stabbed at federal prison in Tucson
Man stabbed at gas station in Tucson
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown
TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near South Nogales Highway, Drexel Road
21-year-old Jose Avelardo Garcia-Arredondo
Arrest made in fatal three-vehicle crash

Latest News

Photo showing border agents guiding several illegal migrants to awaiting busses on the U.S. /...
Border Patrol shifts resources to help process surge of asylum seekers
The surge of asylum seekers in southern Arizona is forcing CBP to move resources to help...
Surge in migrant crossings straining CBP resources
According to court documents, the Tucson man who tried to kill random stranger was 'spiraling'...
Tucson man who tried to kill random stranger was 'spiraling' days before attack
13+ FastCast recordings
LIVE NOW: Top stories for 7:30 p.m.
Authorities say a house party was being held in a vacant home when an “altercation” broke out...
Casa Grande police arrest 2 teens for house party shooting that killed 17-year-old girl