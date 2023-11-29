A hole in the border fence in Lukeville, AZ, is giving thousands of migrants an unauthorized gateway into the United States

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The influx of migrants at our southern border is showing no signs of a slowdown.

The number of migrants at the southern border has gotten so high agents are being moved from their posts to handle the thousands of migrants showing up at Arizona’s ports of entry.

Hundreds if not thousands of migrants are arriving and waiting at the Lukeville border crossing, willingly waiting to turn themselves into U.S. Customs and Border Protection, with many migrants just camping out and waiting to be apprehended.

Art Del Cueto, the Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council, tells 13 News a hole was cut into the border fence in Lukeville, Arizona, giving thousands of migrants an unauthorized gateway into the United States.

A hole in the border fence in Lukeville, Arizona (Art Del Cueto)

“It moves we have seen it shift from Yuma, we have seen it out in El Paso,” De La Torre said. “Del Rio is having a large number of folks crossing out there right now. But right now, the last four to six months, the Tucson Sector has been the busiest in the country.”

Right now, the Lukeville border crossing is seeing some of the most significant numbers of migrants.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, this is being fueled by smugglers giving out fake information and encouraging migrants to show up at the border.

Justin Winburn, the Watch Commander for the San Luis Port of Entry, said the situation at the border is a balancing act with many responsibilities.

“Our resources are not infinite,” Winburn said. “When we get asked to do something more, maybe outside of our scope, it means taking people off the line to go support that.”

The topic of immigration at the southern border has been a hot topic for lawmakers in Arizona.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani shared this quote with 13 News:

“Unfortunately, the recent migrant surge in the Tucson Sector is not new news for districts like mine — it’s an ongoing crisis this administration has failed to address,” said Rep. Ciscomani. “The recent numbers underscore the urgent need to better support CBP, combat cartel activity, and hold the White House accountable on their policy failures, efforts which I have prioritized in Congress. However, this administration continues to look the other way. Meanwhile, we are forced to bear the burden, with CBP, law enforcement, and local communities paying the price.”

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels is dealing with a different type of increase in immigration crime, with more people turning to smugglers to get further into the country.

Dannels said that the way the influx is being addressed by leaders in Washington, D.C., is far from working.

“I have yet to find a border patrol agent that weres a badge who I consider an expert on the border come to me and say sheriff it’s working there is no one saying it’s a win-win,” Sheriff Dannels said.

Rep. Ruben Gallego sharing this quote with 13 News:

“The current crisis at the border is a national problem that requires a national solution—a solution that will require a bipartisan, multi-pronged approach. That’s why I’ve proposed one such reform to our migrant Shelter and Services Program to get our border communities, first responders, and nonprofits the support they deserve. As Congress debates a package to stop the crisis, I’m engaging with colleagues on both sides of the aisle and look forward to helping shape the package in a way that best supports Arizonans.”

Officials at the border say whether it’s in Lukeville, Cochise County, or at the Nogales Port of Entry they don’t see an end in sight. This is why officials say help from lawmakers is vital to winning this battle at the border.

“We do have a need for additional support right now,” De La Torre said. “Those decisions as to where the support comes from are made in headquarters with other branches of government to determine what they can allocate and support.”

According to border officials, since this is an evolving situation, every single day is bringing new challenges. However, officials say they will keep prioritizing security at the border to protect not only Arizonans but all Americans.

