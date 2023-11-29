Mental Illness Crimes: Tucson throat slasher reportedly violated probation weeks before attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - More details revealed in an accomplished Tucson musician’s arrest for the attempted murder of a random stranger this year.

Michael Moynihan Jr. pleaded guilty to murder and has been sentenced to a mental hospital, but we’ve learned he violated his probation for a previous violent crime.

He received an early release from probation and three days later he was accused of slashing a man’s throat outside a store.

13 News Investigates obtained TPD documents and recordings with his mother that revealed he had been spiraling days and weeks before the attack.

Police reports reveal Moynihan flagged down officers after the attack and told them “he wanted to experience what it felt like to kill someone”.

Court records show Moynihan suffers from schizoaffective disorder and “must be on prescribed medication to normalize his thinking” at all times.

A two-page court document lists all of Moynihan’s conditions of supervised probation and the list is long.

The court released him to his mother’s home address.

Moynihan had to attend a behavioral health treatment program -- and take his prescribed medication.

He was also ordered to “not use illegal drugs”.

But his mother, Ann Moynihan, told a Tucson Police Department detective he did use an illegal drug.

“He recently took methamphetamine one evening ... Sunday, the 29th of January,” Ann Moynihan said in an interview.

That date, Jan. 29, is important.

Moynihan was told two months prior, on Dec. 1, that he could be eligible for early release.

Keep in mind, taking meth is a violation putting him at risk of his probation being revoked and possible prison time.

“That was a relapse for him,” Ann said, “So he, anyway, told us about it right away.”

But it appears no one told probation.

13 News Investigates requested an on-cam interview with the probation chief, David Sanders, but he declined and said he’d only provide answers in writing.

When asked whether Moynihan had reported any violation during his probation, Sanders replied, “Moynihan admitted to a technical violation in August of 2021.”

No mention of the reported illegal drug use violation although Moynihan was “instructed to report any violations”.

Sanders wrote that Moynihan had three drug tests about two weeks apart.

His last drug test was on Jan. 24, five days before he took meth, according to his mother.

Meantime, his probation officer had drafted the petition for early release.

Two days later, a unit supervisor gave verbal approval to send the petition to the judge despite the alleged drug violation.

So the question is what are the safety nets in place to ensure probationers are in compliance?

Sanders wrote that probation officers can find out through “personal observation, reports from service providers, record checks, drug testing and interviews with third parties” like friends and family.

Remember, there’s no record that anyone told probation or the judge that Moynihan used an illegal drug.

She described what was happening after Moynihan reportedly took meth.

“He was doing okay. He just wasn’t sleeping very well,” she said.

Not sleeping is a general warning sign when someone suffering from schizophrenia is starting to slip.

Dr. Margie Balfour, a psychiatrist at the Crisis Response Center, couldn’t discuss Moynihan’s case specifically, but explained, “So for some people, it may be that they start to have difficulty sleeping.”

There’s no word on whether Moynihan’s mother told the probation officer he wasn’t sleeping well, but something else happened around Feb. 1 that’s considered a warning sign.

It’s another significant symptom that surfaces about two weeks before Michael Moynihan set out to kill a random stranger.

