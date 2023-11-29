Oro Valley man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department said a tip provided to them led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Oro Valley man for suspected sexual exploitation of a minor.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received the tip and notified OVPD. The tip advised that the suspect was allegedly in possession of images depicting children in a sexual manner.

OVPD detectives conducted further investigation and obtained a search warrant for the residence in the 10000 block of N. Calle Del Carnero.

Authorities said the search warrant was served on the residence by OVPD with the assistance of Tucson Police Department (TPD) electronic storage device detection K9 Zona with Digital Forensic Examiner/Electronic Detection K9 Handler Gayle Warren and TPD digital forensic examiner Alex Brauer.

“We appreciate the assistance from our law enforcement partners who share our commitment to protecting our most precious and vulnerable population, our children,” OVPD said in a statement.

Chief Kara Riley said, “It is our duty to protect our most vulnerable population, and we take that very seriously. OVPD is committed to making use of all the available resources to identify and arrest those that wish to do harm to our children.”

Authorities identified the suspect as Michael Contreras. He was booked into the Pima County Jail for 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Contreras is being held on a $100,000 bond.

OVPD said the investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected to be filed once it is complete.

If you are aware of anyone who may be a victim of sexual exploitation, please contact OVPD or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Tips to NCMEC can be made at https://www.missingkids.org/home

