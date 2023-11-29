Phase 2 of the Tortolita Preserve improvements project expected to be wrapped up by 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The second phase of the Tortolita Preserve Improvement Project is underway in Marana and is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

These are the first serious updates to the area in over 20 years, ever since Marana took charge of the preserve.

Phase one included the brand-new 20-car parking lot, which is now finished and open to the public. And rather than just leveling all the trees and plants, leaders say they actually moved some of them to create space while keeping those saguaros and other wildlife alive.

Currently, a three-mile wildlife-friendly fence is being put in around the preserve. The top and bottom of the fence don’t have barbed wire, so wild animals are still able to come and go freely.

The point of the fence is to keep cattle out while also showing those off-road vehicles where to stay away from.

All of this is part of the town’s capital improvement projects and will cost anywhere between $200,000-$300,000.

”I’d love for people to come out and enjoy the Tortolita Preserve. It’s a really beautiful slice of the Sonoran Desert and it’s pretty quiet right now,” Natural Resource Supervisor for the town of Marana Jason Grodman said. “It’s kind of an untapped gem in the community so we’re hoping with these new amenities, we’ll be able to make this place more accessible for more users.”

This project will last until the end of 2023, but leaders say they still have some plans in the works for what comes next. There could possibly be some running or biking races, plus an addition of a few miles to the trail.

