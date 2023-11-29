Shooting leaves 17-year-old dead, suspect arrested in San Tan Valley neighborhood

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Sheriff’s deputies say a 17-year-old boy is dead, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Tuesday evening in the San Tan Valley neighborhood of Cambria.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. on Cambria Drive, near Ironwood and Ocotillo Roads. Details on what happened are limited. Deputies say the 17-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says the shooting took place after an argument between two teens, which lasted several minutes, and one of them took out a gun and shot the 17-year-old in the neck. The suspect then left the scene in a blue charger. Deputies then went around searching through surveillance video and ring cameras and reviewed video from an Amazon truck. They started narrowing down locations, found the suspect, and took them into custody within less than three hours. Investigators found the suspect’s vehicle sometime early Wednesday morning.

“There is no threat to the community. This is one victim, and we had one suspect and we were able to track that suspect down,” said Sheriff Lamb. Deputies say they are still looking for the blue car and are asking the public for help locating the charger.

Pinal County Sheriff's Deputies say they are still looking for the blue charger that the suspect drove away in after the shooting. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

“We have one juvenile who’s passed. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family,” said Sheriff Lamb. “I would love to see parents get more involved to keep this stuff from happening. This is tragic when you have an altercation, a verbal altercation that results in somebody shooting somebody else. I think it’s cowardly. And clearly we have multiple families that have been, whose lives have been ruined, including one that has lost their child.” Deputies say this is still an active investigation.

