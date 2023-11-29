Advertise
Tucson Police arrest robbery suspect

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to Tucson Police, Group Violence Detectives have identified and charged a suspect in numerous robberies from Tucson’s Eastside.

Officers from Operations Division East/Zebra Squad located and arrested 21-year-old Jabari Lacree Finley on Nov.1 as he arrived at the Fry’s near E. Golf Links Rd. and S. Wilmot Road.

Authorities said officers recovered a gun and identified Finley as a suspect from a previous robbery at the same Fry’s the week before.

Detectives also identified him as a suspect in two other robberies from Oct. 1 and 21st.

TPD said Finley is being held on a $50,000 bond.

