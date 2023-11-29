Tucson, RTA still sparring over future plans for 1/2-cent sales tax

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The city of Tucson and the RTA are trying to come to an agreement that could become the foundation for the next phase of the 1/2-cent sales tax for roads, labeled RTA Next.

Or maybe not.

“These are the priorities of the citizens of Tucson and the mayor and council of the city of Tucson,” Mayor Regina Romero said during a study session on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

A long list of 38 projects for RTA Next is the city blueprint for what it prioritizes.

Bus service and transit top the list of city priorities if voters approve another ½-cent sales tax for future road projects for the next 20 years.

Second on the list are safety projects that make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists and third is a plan which widely deviates from the original - pavement preservation.

Pavement preservation or maintenance was not included in the original plan in 2006. The idea then was to build new roads as needed and widen the ones that needed more space to handle more traffic.

If they needed repaired or repaved, that was up to the jurisdiction, not the authority.

“I’ll say this, if they include pavement preservation my heart will soar like a hawk,” said Paul Cunningham, Ward 2. “If they do not include pavement preservation, I kind of want to say the gauntlet has been thrown down about challenging the initiative.”

The city feels it was shortchanged on the original ½-cent sales tax plan and is asking for 65% of the total in the next 20 years. Many city-related projects were pushed to the end of the first 20 year cycle.

Now there’s not enough money for the projects, hampered by the recession which reduced the amount of sales tax collected.

But city priorities have changed. Adding more pavement to the city is far down the priority list, especially for a city which prioritizes climate change mitigation.

The city calls for upgrading and modernizing Stone Avenue and Grande, for example. It would not add new lanes or new roadway to either but modernize what already exists.

“Pavement preservation for the sake of pavement preservation is not preferred,” Romeo said. “But pavement preservation along with modernization .. is something that some colleagues have said they are open to.”

But whether the RTA is open to that is still up in the air. It will make the final decision on what goes to the voters if or when a package is approved.

The city of Tucson’s proposal will likely not be the only proposal which is why the city is attempting to use its leverage as the biggest player at the table to get its ideas and plans approved.

“What we have on that list is reflective of the needs of Tucson and our regional benefit,” Romero said. “And I remain committed to making sure we move forward to craft an RTA Next plan that meets our needs.”

RTA hopes to have a plan for voters in 2025, a full year before the initial plan ends.

