Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

1 dead, 2 critically hurt in shooting at west Phoenix mobile home park

Officers responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police are investigating after three people were shot at a west Phoenix mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon. Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower has confirmed that one person died at the scene, and two others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers and fire crews were called to a mobile home park in the area of 43rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 3:45 p.m. Aerial video from the scene shows more than a dozen police units parked throughout the park and what appears to be multiple shell casings outside one of the units. Police say traffic is restricted in the area as detectives investigate.

It’s unclear if any suspects have been identified.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near 43rd Avenue and I-10.
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near 43rd Avenue and I-10.(Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty...
Former police officer Derek Chauvin stabbed at federal prison in Tucson
Man stabbed at gas station in Tucson
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown
21-year-old Jose Avelardo Garcia-Arredondo
Arrest made in fatal three-vehicle crash
TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near South Nogales Highway, Drexel Road

Latest News

Sgt. Michael Moran
Colorado police officer killed in line-of-duty Wednesday
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
The migrant surge on the southern Arizona border has some worried about their safety.
Migrant surge worries some living on border
FACT FINDERS: Buyback rates for solar power users being discussed