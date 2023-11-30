1 dead, 2 critically hurt in shooting at west Phoenix mobile home park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after three people were shot at a west Phoenix mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon. Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower has confirmed that one person died at the scene, and two others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers and fire crews were called to a mobile home park in the area of 43rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 3:45 p.m. Aerial video from the scene shows more than a dozen police units parked throughout the park and what appears to be multiple shell casings outside one of the units. Police say traffic is restricted in the area as detectives investigate.

It’s unclear if any suspects have been identified.

Officers responded to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Local traffic is restricted in the area for this investigation.



— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 29, 2023

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near 43rd Avenue and I-10. (Arizona's Family)

