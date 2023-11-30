3rd suspect arrested in deadly Casa Grande house party shooting

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Casa Grande police have arrested a third suspect after a shooting at a house party left a teen girl dead and another hurt over the weekend. On Thursday, officers announced 18-year-old Jesiah Amaru Street, a Coolidge resident, was taken into custody for the shooting death of 17-year-old Hailey Stephens.

Investigators say Street turned himself in on Wednesday night. He was booked into Pinal County Adult Detention Center, and charges of second-degree murder will be sent to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review. Two other teens were also arrested in Stephens’ death. On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy from Casa Grande and a 17-year-old boy from Coolidge were also taken into custody and could face second-degree murder charges. Casa Grande police say they’re expected to make more arrests soon as the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting broke out during a party at a vacant home early Sunday morning. Investigators say at least 60 shots were fired during the gunfight. Stephens was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died. Another 17-year-old girl was also shot, but is expected to survive. Family and friends say Stephens was a senior at Casa Grande Union High School and involved in National Honor Society, FFA and cheerleading.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Elliott at (520) 421-8700 ext. 7 or email Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov. Tips and information can also be submitted directly to Silent Witness Casa Grande AZ, via the P3 App, or calling (520) 836-2100.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Stephens’ family.

