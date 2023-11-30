Do we really know who was being granted asylum in the U.S? Border experts discuss issues with background checks

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For months, migrants have been flocking to Arizona from all over the world to seek asylum. Many in the state are asking how efficient background checks are and whether they are keeping criminals out of the country.

“Come one, come all” is the message Art Del Cueto, the President of the National Border Patrol Council, says is being echoed throughout the world.

“The message has already been set for quite some time to the rest of the world,” Del Cueto said. “You can just ask for asylum and just get released into America.”

Del Cueto said this message is the reason thousands of migrants are flocking to Arizona’s southern border, crossing over with no documentation and claiming asylum.

According to John Fabbricatore, a Board Member of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement and retired Field Office Director For Immigration Customs and Enforcement, there is only so far the checks can go, meaning often it’s hard to tell who exactly is coming and being let into the country.

“The message has gone all over the world, that you will not be put in custody and you will have the oppurtunity to get into the interior of the United States,” Fabbricatore said. “Then amnesty may be coming.”

Fabbricatore testified in front of Congress about the situation at the border. He believes the crime happening is organized, with some stemming all the way from Africa.

“There are criminal organizations from Senegal that deal with human trafficking that are now in Mexico helping the Mexican Cartels bring them those people from Senegal,” Fabbricatore said.

Fabbricatore said the most concerning part of what is happening at the border is not knowing who exactly is coming over.

He said when a migrant shows up claiming asylum, depending on where they are from, very limited information on their background is available. He adds the lack of information can lead to a migrant with a violent criminal history being released into the country, which he said has happened already.

“The border patrol is processing them, and they are getting a notice to appear to then go into the interior of the United States and wait for the credible fear hearing,” Fabbricatore said. “Those hearings can be one, two, three, or five years down the road in some areas, depending on what area of the United States you are going to. and if you are actually going to the ICE office and checking in with that notice of fear when you actually get there.”

Fabbrictore said many of the migrants seeking asylum are not showing up to those hearings, raising the question, do we really know who is coming over and being granted amnesty in the country?

“You don’t know their intention, a lot of what we are seeing in those areas down in Lukeville and specifically on the Tohono Odom Reservation is military-age men between 19 to 35,” Del Cueto said. “They are single, from various different countries like Serbia, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and different parts of Africa. That is what is very concerning at this point.”

Del Cueto and Fabbricatore agree the background checks happening at the border are very basic and aren’t always thorough.

“If you aren’t on the criminal database that the United States already has, then it’s a free-for-all,” Del Cueto said. “Other countries can just start sending individuals who have committed crimes in their country and we wouldn’t know, they come through here and ask for asylum and get released.”

They say since many are coming from Africa and other places all over the world, it takes even longer to find out someone’s criminal background. Many times, getting that information isn’t even possible.

“The background check being conducted by border patrol only covers if there has been a crime in the United States,” Fabbricatore said. “Or if there is a connection that the FBI has to another country where they can get that information in a fast time.”

Right now, both believe the Mexican Cartel is currently running the border, cutting through the border fence, knowing exactly when and where to send migrants through.

“The cartels know they can flood one, they’ll pre-occupy agents there and it will give them enough time to commit more criminal behavior in other areas of the line,” Del Cueto said.

Fabbricatore said, “They know the patrol is going to respond to women and children. They tie them up with massive amounts of people that need help,” Fabbricatore said. “Then they send their drug traffickers through further down the line to bring drugs and other things in.”

He said the work that is being put on border agents is also a major concern with the number of migrants heading to our southern border. Fabbicatore says one agent stationed at the Lukeville border crossing told him in just one shift, which is 8 hours, he had to give out 14 IVs to migrants severely dehydrated.

Even though border personnel do have medical training, he said poking multiple people with IVs, on top of processing them, shows how bad the strain actually is.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.