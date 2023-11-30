Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Dropping temperatures bring out new needs for shelters

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:09 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - While we’ve made it past the deadly heat, the winter nights can be just as dangerous for people experiencing homelessness.

More and more people are beginning to put on a long-sleeved jacket once the sun goes down. While for some it’s for comfort, it could mean life and death for others.

“We’re seeing that 100 women a day is the norm plus the 42 women that are spending the night here and every one of our beds is full,” Sister Jose Women’s Center CEO Nicola Hartmann said. “It is a concern because we’re seeing new faces, we’re seeing more faces and we’re seeing a lot of older faces.”

Tucson’s homeless population has increased by 60% over the past five years with rising rent and high prices on necessities.

Local shelters are the first to feel that change.

With the desert’s drastic highs and lows, they’re asking for warmer items to care for their residents.

“It’s so hard to get warm and it’s so cold,” Hartmann said.

They’re not just looking for the typical blanket but instead any warm clothing and garments that can help such as beanies, scarves, gloves and socks.

The Salvation Army also shared they are looking for hygiene products for their residents as more people are seeking refuge from the cold nights.

Along with donations, shelters across Tucson are also looking for volunteers to help.

“They’re just that welcoming smile to tell somebody that you matter and we care about you,” Hartmann said. “We want to give you a cup of hot chocolate or a cup of coffee because we care about you.”

For a list of accepted donations at the women’s shelter click HERE.

