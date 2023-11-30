Family seeking $90 million settlement from the Town of Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The family of two teenage girls hit by a car in Oro Valley, is seeking more than $90 million in damages from the town.

The collision happened back in March, near Naranja Park.

Two girls survived the impact, but a 13-year-old girl and two dogs died.

The town could face a lawsuit if the multi-million dollar claims are not settled.

13 News obtained copies of three separate notices of claim related to the March 17th tragedy.

In them, the girl’s family says the town knew of the dangers the stretch of road brought to pedestrians.

A roadside memorial marks the spot where 13-year-old Olivia Villalobos and two dogs in a stroller were hit and killed on Naranja Drive.

Her big sister Avry and a friend survived, but loved ones say Avry suffered permanent injuries.

Now, six months after the collision, Olivia and Avry’s parents have filed notices of claim, demanding $94 million to settle before a lawsuit is filed.

“So, these poor young girls. Very unfortunate. They were happily walking along with their backs to traffic, and a car swerved onto the very narrow shoulder and just took them out.” said Tim Bohen, a resident of Oro Valley and member of the Town Council.

Bohen confirms the Town Council is aware of the settlement demands, but he can’t discuss it.

At the accident site, Bohen says improvements should be made, due to a narrow shoulder and lack of sidewalks.

“It’s very difficult to find a place to walk facing traffic because the way the roadway is configured on the other side of the street,” said Bohen.

The notices of claim against the town allege the current design causes “sight problems for drivers when it comes to spotting pedestrians” and forces pedestrians to walk in a narrow bike lane, which is quote “not even safe for bicyclists on high-speed roads.”

It also states the town “knew of the need for pedestrian improvements along Naranja Drive prior to the incident” because the town considered a transportation alternatives grant for a multi-use path last year.

“Whatever happened in the accident where the girls were walking is a very narrow shoulder. For those of us who cycle it’s quite dangerous to be honest,” said Oro Valley resident Elizabeth Lance during a council meeting following the collision.

On April 19, during a call to the audience area residents pushed for a reduced speed limit, crosswalk, and improved bike lanes.

13 News reached out to the Town of Oro Valley for comment and pushed for answers on what’s being done to improve safety now and in the future.

Our request for an on-camera interview was denied. Instead, a Town spokesperson provided this statement:

“First and foremost, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected by the tragic incident on March 17, 2023 resulting in the loss of a young life. The Town of Oro Valley has received three notices of claims related to this incident. However, due to the ongoing nature of the claims, we are unable to provide detailed comments at this time.”

“In my opinion, this didn’t have to happen. I can’t go in the past and undo it,” said Bohen. “But certainly, by being proactive maybe we can prevent something like this in the future.”

13 News reached out to the family and their attorneys for an interview. No one got back to us.

The 30-year-old driver has been charged with three counts of causing an accident resulting in injury or death. Oro Valley Police say speed, impairment, and phone use were not factors in the collision.

Recently, the case has been moved from Oro Valley to a Tucson courtroom to avoid a conflict of interest.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.