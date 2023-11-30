FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cool-down is here and rain likely by Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pair of storm systems will bring a chance of valley rain and mountain snow this morning, and then again tonight through Friday night. Much cooler into the weekend, with cold overnight lows over the weekend into early next week. Dry and warmer much of the rest of next week.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 64. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 40.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

