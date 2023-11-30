FACT FINDERS: Here are the best gift cards of 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - When you don’t know what to get someone for Christmas, a gift card is a no-brainer.

Especially this year, when many shoppers are simplifying and scaling back.

But not all gift cards are created equal! You don’t want your gift to be forgotten in a drawer, adding to the billions of dollars that go unused on gift cards.

WalletHub just released the 2023 picks for best gift cards, ranked on popularity, shipping fees, and discount for the buyer.

It takes the guesswork out of picking a great gift card the recipient is most likely to love (and use) even if you have limited insight into their preferences.

“Our most popular gift cards this year are Starbucks, Sephora, Disney, and Chick-fil-A,” said WalletHub editor Christie Matherne, “And those gift cards also offer substantial discounts to buyers.”

That means you get to save even more on a gift. Starbucks saves you 5.23% while Target is 4.19% and Sephora, 3.13%.

None of the most popular cards charge a shipping or purchase fee. If you really want a deal, the most savings came from Sonic, with a discount of 16%.

Applebee’s, Subway, Old Navy, Cinemark, and Red Lobster also came with a more than six percent discount.

“A lot of gift cards offer discounts on the buyer end - you can get discounts where you pay less than the card’s actual value.,” said Matherne.

Card network gift cards, such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, come with flexibility - but also, fees. Those up-front fees take up to $6 off the value of the card. They’re versatile, because your recipient can use them for whatever they want. But Matherne says, if you want the flexibility of cash, you should just give cash!

If you’re in a time crunch, E gift cards avoid shipping fees and add convenience. Just make sure the recipient is checking their email!

You can double up on gift card savings by purchasing through your credit card’s shopping portal, if the company has one.

13 Fact Finders also looked into Arizona’s gift card laws. Under federal law, a gift card cannot expire until five years from the date of activation. But, in Arizona, you can be charged inactictivity fees after one year with no limit. The issuer can also reclaim the balance on an unused card, but must notify the cardholder at least 60 days before doing so. In some states, you can turn in remaining balances for cash - but not in Arizona.

As always, It pays to read the fine print and check to make sure no one has tampered with the card before you purchase it.

