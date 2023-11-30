Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident

By 13 News Staff and Shelby Slaughter
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona released the findings from an investigation regarding the transfer of the small animals.

Terry Flores is a private investigator who was hired September 26.

The investigation was commissioned as an internal workplace incident and not a criminal inquiry.

This was not a criminal investigation, according to Flores.

The report was completed November 11 and the HSSA Board was notified on the 28.

The HSSA says 17 interviews were conducted, which included Colten Jones. Flores stated some of those people were interviewed more than once.

The investigator found the HSSA did not count the number of animals they received from San Diego.

An emergency board meeting was called after HSSA officials learned about Colten Jones and the Fertile Turtle.

Jones denied the animals were later turned into food.

The investigation found Christian Gonzales was the only person who chose to send the animals to Colten Jones at the Fertile Turtle.

In his executive summary, Terry Flores said “This incident was the result of a failure of leadership to conduct due diligence in exploring and understanding the magnitude of accepting such an unusually large animal transfer from a sister rescue organization. It also suffered from a lack of communication, assumptions on what was being asked of the team, and the absence of the CEO in directly managing such an undertaking. Furthermore, policies were either side-stepped or ignored, and proper research into what rescues HSSA works with was not done.”

The board plans to hire a new permanent CEO within the next six months and says that person must have previous experience.

The board still plans to take legal action against those involved.

Read the Executive Summary here:

