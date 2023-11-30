Kari Lake loses suit to see ballot envelopes in 3rd trial tied to Arizona election defeat

FILE - Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake talks in the Spin Room...
FILE - Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake talks in the Spin Room after former President Donald Trump held a campaign rally, Nov. 8, 2023, in Hialeah, Fla. On Thursday, Nov. 30, a judge rejected Lake’s request to examine signed ballot envelopes of 1.3 million early voters, giving the defeated Arizona Republican candidate for governor another loss in her third trial related to last year’s election. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has rejected Kari Lake’s request to examine signed ballot envelopes of 1.3 million early voters, giving the defeated Arizona Republican candidate for governor another loss in her third trial related to last year’s election.

In an order filed Thursday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah Jr. argued their release would undermine the ballot verification process in future elections. “The broad right of electoral participation outweighs the narrow interests of those who would continue to pick at the machinery of democracy,” Hannah wrote.

Bryan Blehm, Lake’s attorney, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Lake has yet to comment directly on her social media but has been retweeting supportive posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The majority of the two-day bench trial was spent hearing testimony from Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, who is named as a defendant. Richer explained Lake’s initial request to see the envelopes was turned down because state law mandates ballot envelope signatures remain confidential.

“We can’t release this, which is why we’ve said no to this plaintiff and others as well. It’s not discriminatory,” Richer said when questioned by attorneys for the county.

In Arizona, the envelopes for early voting ballots serve as affidavits in which voters declare, under penalty of perjury, that they are registered to vote in the county, haven’t already voted and will not vote again in that election. Releasing the ballot affidavit envelopes could have a “chilling effect” and lead to some voters either not voting or deliberately not signing their ballots, Richer said.

Bryan Blehm, the attorney representing Lake, argued that there are other documents with people’s signatures that are available to the public, such as property deeds. Signatures are already out in the open and “in the stream of commerce,” he said.

The judge compared Lake’s attempts to look at the signed envelopes to villagers wanting to inspect a goose that lays golden eggs, “except that her goose failed to lay the egg she expected.”

“If only she could cut open the electoral process and examine each of its 1.3 million pieces, she says, she would be able to figure out what happened and show that the prize has been there waiting for her all along,” Hannah said. “Even if she doesn’t find what she’s looking for ... the act of disassembly will strengthen everyone’s confidence that the machinery produces reliable outcomes.”

Lake previously lost two trials that challenged her loss to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes. In the second trial, a judge rejected a misconduct claim Lake made about ballot signature verification efforts in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and where more than 60% of the state’s voters live.

The former TV anchor’s latest case doesn’t challenge her defeat but instead is a public records lawsuit that asks to review all early ballot envelopes with voter signatures in Maricopa County, where officials had denied her request for those documents.

Lake is among the most vocal of last year’s Republican candidates promoting former President Donald Trump’s election lies, which she made the centerpiece of her campaign. While most other election deniers around the country conceded after losing their races in November, Lake did not. She is openly considering a run for the U.S. Senate and is regarded as a contender to be Trump’s running mate in his 2024 campaign.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

