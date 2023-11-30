Lori Vallow extradited to Arizona, now booked into Maricopa County jail

Advertise
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:14 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Infamous “Doomsday Mom” Lori Vallow is back in the state Wednesday morning months after Gov. Katie Hobbs asked for her to be extradited to Arizona from Idaho to face two indictments.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Vallow arrived at the woman’s-only Estrella Jail in Phoenix just after midnight. Deputies left by patrol vehicle to take custody of Vallow from the Pocatello Women’s Prison on Monday due to air travel complications caused by weather. A noontime news conference is expected to address the indictment on one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree premeditated murder.

“Pursuing criminals and bringing them to justice is what we do, and we’re very good at it,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a prepared statement ahead of the news conference.

Lori Vallow is under two indictments in Arizona. Prosecutors say she conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in July 2019. Cox claimed self-defense at the time, but investigators believe Lori Vallow had Charles Vallow killed so she could marry Chad Daybell and get $1 million in life insurance money. She’s also accused of scheming to kill her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, in October 2019. Gilbert police say Cox shot at Boudreaux but missed. Cox died a month later of natural causes.

Arizona’s Family sister station in Twin Falls, Idaho, KMVT, reported that Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed her extradition to Arizona on Oct. 23 after Hobbs filed paperwork in August. In Idaho, Vallow was serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of her two children; JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and conspiracy to kill her current husband’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.

