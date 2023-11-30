Mental Illness Crimes: Tucson throat slasher exhibited several warning signs weeks before attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - 13 News Investigates continues to look into why an accomplished Tucson musician who tried to kill a random stranger had been released early from probation.

The attempted murder charge is Michael Moynihan Jr’s second felony conviction in Pima County.

Moynihan suffers from a severe mental illness -- schizoaffective disorder -- and must take prescribed medication to normalize his thinking.

He was on probation for a violent crime.

Months before the stabbing his probation officer talked with him about early release.

But police reports and interviews with his mother reveal his symptoms surfaced in the weeks before the stabbing.

Three days, that’s all it took for Moynihan to commit another violent crime after being released early from probation.

He was caught on a security camera just outside a hardware store in Tucson on February 13. You can see him bolt toward a random stranger and slash his throat.

Police records reveal he flagged down officers -- and told them -- “he wanted to experience what it felt like to kill someone”.

Signs weeks before the attack showed Moynihan had started to slip.

His mother, Ann Moynihan, told police the day of the attack that he had taken meth on January 29 -- a probation violation.

And he wasn’t sleeping well, which experts say is a general warning sign.

She had explained to a detective, “We were managing it.”

Probation chief David Sanders told 13 News Investigations that two days later on Jan. 31, Moynihan’s probation officer got approval to recommend early probation to the judge.

The next day, Feb. 1, the probation officer spoke in person with Moynihan’s mother.

Sanders said Ann told the probation officer that she had “just taken (the probationer) her son to the Crisis Response Center because of excessive stress. He was released the next day.”

Experts say stress can trigger schizophrenic symptoms.

It’s not known, based on the public records, whether Moynihan had lapsed on his monthly injections of prescribed medication.

Dr. Margie Balfour is a psychiatrist at the CRC.

She said, “Could be a stress that they experience that just kind of pushes them to the point where that medication’s not enough.”

Balfour can’t discuss specific cases because of privacy laws but Ann Moynihan described to the detective what happened next.

“He was perfectly fine. But then right after that, when he came out, he kind of started hallucinating and he said people were pursuing us and that we were in danger,” Ann said.

Court documents reveal Michael Moynihan “hears voices, has grandiose beliefs, and hallucinates”.

Three years earlier, tenants at his apartment complex told police he had “acted strange and paranoid about government spooks.” One witness reported he was holding a shotgun.

Police said he later pointed a handgun at workers outside a Circle K. Moynihan was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -- the reason he was on probation.

“The things that they’re paranoid about kind of recur,” Balfour said. “As those symptoms come back, oftentimes people don’t realize that they’re worsening because they are truly experiencing all these things.”

Ann told the detective her son was not in a good mental state. He had exhibited numerous schizophrenia symptoms -- illegal drug use, difficulty sleeping, excessive stress, hallucinations, and paranoia.

“We just recognized that he had very irrational thinking,” she said. “And furthermore, he hadn’t slept for I think four days at that point.”

The detective asked Ann if her son said anything about being homicidal.

“No, the report said he did not report suicidal or homicidal ideation.,” she said “That’s what the report said.”

Sanders told 13 News Investigates the probation officer followed up with Moynihan and his mother five days later on Feb. 6. She told them the petition for early release had been filed.

Ann reported her son was doing much better, but according to him, he wasn’t.

Records show he told police he called CRC the week before the attack and said he was having homicidal thoughts.

Balfour couldn’t confirm he called, again, for privacy reasons.

The next week, the judge ended Moynihan’s probation early.

Three days later, the day of the stabbing, Ann told the detective, “I thought he was doing okay, but this morning he told me that he didn’t sleep well, that he didn’t sleep at all. He seemed to be acting a little odd.”

13 News Investigates is still unpacking this case.

