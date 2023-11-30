Ranchers feel Border Patrol shift to migrant processing

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A migrant surge has people living on the border concerned even as the Border Patrol makes adjustments to deal with it.

The surge has forced CBP to change where its agents are working, which has people worried that some areas may be understaffed.

Checkpoints like the one on Highway 90 north of Sierra Vista remain closed to put more agents on processing the thousands of migrants showing up each day claiming asylum.

But people living on the border are noticing the shift in resources also.

“When I heard it I thought it was a joke. How can you, ‘All hands on deck, we’re moving all the agents in from the border to process,’” said Cochise County rancher John Ladd. “I thought, ‘That ain’t gonna (work), that’s gossip.’ But it’s true. I don’t know how much worse it can get.”

Ladd, a fourth-generation rancher, has more than 10 miles of border along his land, and says Border Patrol presence has dropped 80 percent in the past six months.

His observation is consistent with the Border Patrol’s statement that the Tucson Sector has had the brunt of migrants seeking asylum for four to six months, as it focuses resources on migrant apprehensions and processing.

“It is an invasion when you’re talking a minimum of 7 million people. Well, what do you call that?” Ladd asked.

“I wouldn’t personally call it an invasion. We refer to it as mass migration because it is massive amounts of people,” U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Deputy Chief Justin De La Torre told 13 News on Tuesday.

He said that thousands of migrants are apprehended each day, for a total of more than 100,000 in less than two months. He said that in order to stop releasing migrants, more agents, holding capacity, and judges are needed since the sector is at or over capacity with about 5,000 in custody each day.

Another resource being discussed is the National Guard.

“We do have a need for additional support right now and those decisions as to where the support comes from, those are made in headquarters,” De La Torre said.

“It would be tough for military presence on the border, but I think the National Guard could surely help in the processing and free up some agents to go back and do their regular job,” Ladd said.

Both Border Patrol and ranchers like Ladd said that the border is less secure against smuggling and other threats as resources focus on migrant processing. Ladd expressed concern about national security but would not say that he lives in fear.

“We don’t live that way. I don’t think any ranchers do. But, it darn sure isn’t like it was 30 years ago. Let your kids roam around, grandkids roam around. We don’t do that. But we don’t live in fear, and I hate to say that we’re used to it. That shouldn’t be that way,” Ladd said.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels has requested the governor’s office to send the National Guard to support his detention facilities which have also been overwhelmed.

He said that an answer, such as a comprehensive plan, is expected next week.

