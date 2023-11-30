Advertise
Raptors end Suns’ winning streak at 7, spoiling Kevin Durant’s return

Scottie Barnes scored 23 points, Pascal Siakam had 22 and the Toronto Raptors beat Phoenix 112-105 on Wednesday night to end the Suns’ winning streak at seven
Toronto has also won four of its last five games against Phoenix at home.
By IAN HARRISON
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 23 points, Pascal Siakam had 22 and the Toronto Raptors beat Phoenix 112-105 on Wednesday night to end the Suns’ winning streak at seven.

Kevin Durant scored 11 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter for Phoenix after missing two games because of a sore foot, while fellow star Devin Booker had only eight points. The Suns lost for the first time since a Nov. 12 at home against Oklahoma City.

Booker, who beat the New York Knicks on Sunday night with a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left, missed a 3 that would have tied it with 50 seconds remaining. Booker shot 2 for 12, going 0 for 4 on 3-pointers.

Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns, who shot 7 for 26 from 3-point range, matching their fewest made 3-pointers this season. Durant shot 2 for 8 from beyond the arc. Eric Gordon and Josh Okogie each scored 10 points.

Dennis Schroder had a season-high 12 assists to help the Raptors win for the first time in three games. Precious Achiuwa had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Jakob Poeltl scored 17 points, and O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. each had 13.

The Raptors, who lost at Brooklyn on Tuesday night, were delayed flying home from New York and didn’t land in Toronto until 4 a.m., but showed no ill effects from their short night of rest.

Achiuwa’s 3-pointer put Toronto up 99-88 with 8:07 left in the fourth quarter, but Durant answered with seven straight points.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Denver on Friday night.

Raptors: Host New York on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

